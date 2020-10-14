Protect your packages delivered after Amazon Prime Days

“I recommend customizing your delivery instructions. And you can do this in a few different ways,” said Vigderman. “The easiest way is to just set a time and have it for when someone will be home. And if that’s not possible, you can send it to someone else that will be home, you can send it to a post office. And you can always have directions to have them put the packages out of view. That’s probably the most straightforward option."