Report: Alabama still in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 30 states, including Alabama, are currently in the “red zone” for new COVID-19 cases, according to White House Coronavirus Task Force reports obtained by The Center for Public Integrity which is a nonprofit investigative news organization based in Washington, D.C.
The reports are not published by the White House. This report means states had more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents.
Alabama is also in the “red zone” for deaths, according to the report, which means the state has more than two new deaths per 100,000 residents in the previous week.
Monday, we spoke with Dr. Ellen Eaton with UAB’s Infectious Diseases division about COVID cases going up. Eaton says cases are now milder and less deadly. That could be because we have more ways to fight it than we did over the summer with treatments like Remdesivir.
“It is encouraging science has provided us with some effective treatments for those who are severely ill and that’s why I think we also seeing fewer deaths in the news, although cases do appear to be surging,” Dr. Eaton said.
Eaton says this doesn’t mean we need to let our guards down. She says people need to continue wearing face masks, practice social distancing and stay away from large gatherings.
“Although we’re seeing better chances for those that get infected, the message should not be that we are out of the woods,” Eaton said.
We know these task force reports go to governors. Governor Ivey’s office referred us to the state health department who isn’t releasing any of this information to us right now saying it’s confidential, even though almost 40 other states make it public.
You can read more from the Center for Public Integrity here: https://publicintegrity.org/health/coronavirus-and-inequality/states-in-red-zone-for-coronavirus-cases-grow-to-26/
