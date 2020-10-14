Suspect sought in convenience store theft investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for the suspect involved in a convenience store theft.
Police say the crime happened on Sept. 30 and involved an unknown man.
The suspect entered the Ztec Convenience Store in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Once the suspect was inside, he went in the office area and stole envelopes containing over $3,000 in cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or use their P3-tips app.
