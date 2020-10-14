Thursday is last call to fill out 2020 census

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, October 15th, is the last day for people to complete the 2020 census, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced.
This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration can halt the 2020 census count instead of continuing counting through the end of October.
This new date was set after a previous Oct. 31st deadline was announced by the Bureau last week.
ADECA said more than 99.9% of households in Alabama have been accounted for in the 2020 Census. To break that number down, ADECA said there has been about a 63.5% self-response rate. For those who did not self-respond, 36.4% were followed up by census workers.
A spokesperson for Governor Kay Ivey’s office said since Governor Ivey took Office in 2017.
“We look forward to receiving good news for Alabama in the coming months,” the spokesperson said.
“Alabama Counts! is pleased that our overall response has risen steadily over the course of the 2020 Census, and we thank all Alabamians who self-participated – as well as Census workers who followed up with households that had not yet responded,” ADECA director and Alabama Counts! chairman Kenneth Boswell said.
Phone responses will be available during regular hours on Oct. 15, and paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15 to be counted.
Follow-up Census takers will continue to make door-to-door visits for nonresponse households until the end of the day tomorrow.
You can find more information on the 2020 Census in Alabama or see a full map of county response rates online.
