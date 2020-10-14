Valiant Cross Academy holds “drive-by” fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valiant Cross Academy held a much-anticipated fundraiser Wednesday.
The fundraiser has been delayed twice already due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they found a way to make it happen with a “drive-by.”
“So, we’ve had a big breakfast with the scholars for the last few years. We’ve had some very gifted and talented speakers, so the difference is this year it still allows the community an opportunity to come by. And, it shows that regardless of the event that we have, that they bought into what we are doing, and they like to support these boys,” said Anthony Brock, Head of School, Valiant Cross Academy.
Those who couldn’t make it to the fundraiser but wish to donate can do so by texting the word “donate” to 205-880-0684.
