Wilcox County murder conviction upheld on appeal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld a recent Wilcox County murder conviction after the defendant sought its reversal.
Sylvester Elliot, 29, was convicted in January in connection to the Sept. 3, 2017, death of Clifford Bonner.
According to the attorney general’s office, which announced the upheld conviction Wednesday, evidence at trial showed that Elliot attempted to enter a building during a social event that September being held by a local hunting club in Wilcox County.
While attempting to come into the building, he was stopped by Bonner, who was a security guard for the event. After an altercation, Elliot, who was armed and refusing to leave, shot and killed the guard.
In his conviction, Elliot was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
