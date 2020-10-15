ADEM to hold public hearings related to coal ash ponds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are new details on the state’s efforts to close coal ash ponds across Alabama and clean up the contamination from those ponds.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will hold hearings to get the public’s input on the process.
Coal ash results from burning coal in power plants. Water is used to capture small particles of ash to keep it from going up smoke stacks.
Then the watery mix is stored in ponds.
ADEM Director Lance LeFleur says cleaning up those ponds ensures a safe environment for all Alabamians.
