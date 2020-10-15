5 arrested in ‘sad’ case of property theft in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County investigators are calling it a “sad” story that ended with the arrest of five suspects and a victim who may face a lifetime of medical care.
It happened Saturday night around 10 p.m.
“It’s a very sad case," said Crenshaw County Sheriff Terry Mears.
A local man went joyriding on his four wheeler down Club Pond Road south of Brantley. The man had an accident and apparently thrown in a nearby ditch. The sheriff declined to identify the injured man.
“What led us to believe he was traveling at a high rate of speed on a muddy dirt road after a good rain and there were washouts," said Mears.
Moments later, a car with six people drove up and saw the victim incapacitated and called 911. But sadly their good civic deed turned bad.
“Took a guy that was basically incapacitated, stole his wallet and the four-wheeler that was there," said Mears.
Allegedly took his wallet and four wheeler, a sharp-eyed Crenshaw County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle not long after.
“It was an investigative stop because the vehicle was acting very suspicious. That traffic stop was huge for us," Mears said.
And there in the backseat of the car? The victim’s Social Security card. The four-wheeler was later found behind this church some 4 miles away.
“Good quick reaction by the sheriff’s deputy," said Mears.
Five people were arrested. Their ages range from 21 to 38. All face one count of first-degree theft of property. The suspects are Cierra McCollugh, Donald Phillips, Henry Holland, Tristan Davis and Misty Qualls.
According to investigators, two of the five admitted to being at the scene. Meantime, the search is on for the remaining suspect.
As for the four-wheeler driver, he remains hospitalized with the possibility he could be paralyzed for life.
The sheriff says the investigation is still ongoing, as well as lingering questions on why this Good Samaritan story went in the opposition direction.
The suspects had their first court appearance Thursday, and as of late that afternoon, they had not posted their bonds from the Crenshaw County jail.
It’s not clear whether all the suspects have attorneys.
