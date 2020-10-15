Crenshaw County woman escapes house fire

RUTLEGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A very close call today for one Rutlege woman. It happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. on North Watts Street in Rutledge in Crenshaw County.
Belinda Wales was sound asleep when she was rudely awakened by an explosion in her home. In her own words Thursday, Wales described what happened next:
“And when I finally got to where I had my bearings about me. I got up in the living room.. it was all in the living room and I couldn’t get out the door, and my neighbor across the street, Eric, he was out there hollering for me to come out the door and I told him I can’t. So anyway, he said go the back so I went to the back and I had scotched it for the winter time and he finally got it opened after he kicked it in. I couldn’t do it myself. I was beginning to get where I couldn’t breathe. I was having a lot of problems breathing and I was afraid I wasn’t going to get that back door opened in time to get out but I did. He got it opened for me and I got out. I actually didn’t know I was going to make it through the house to get out the back. It was so much smoke and I couldn’t see a thing in this world. Even down low I couldn’t see anything and I was thinking about my pets, you know, and I just didn’t know I would get out of there or not," said Wells.
No word on what started the blaze.
Wells says didn’t own the 80-year old home but lost everything she owned inside.
The Crenshaw County Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping Wells get back on her feet.
Wells is staying with her daughter tonight.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.