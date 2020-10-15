Crenshaw County woman escapes house fire

“And when I finally got to where I had my bearings about me. I got up in the living room.. it was all in the living room and I couldn’t get out the door, and my neighbor across the street, Eric, he was out there hollering for me to come out the door and I told him I can’t. So anyway, he said go the back so I went to the back and I had scotched it for the winter time and he finally got it opened after he kicked it in. I couldn’t do it myself. I was beginning to get where I couldn’t breathe. I was having a lot of problems breathing and I was afraid I wasn’t going to get that back door opened in time to get out but I did. He got it opened for me and I got out. I actually didn’t know I was going to make it through the house to get out the back. It was so much smoke and I couldn’t see a thing in this world. Even down low I couldn’t see anything and I was thinking about my pets, you know, and I just didn’t know I would get out of there or not," said Wells.