Elmore County inmate transported to hospital for critical injuries

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County defendant Tracy Goldman is currently receiving medical treatment at a Birmingham hospital.
Thursday afternoon, jail staff found Goldman in her cell, suffering from serious injuries. At the time of publication, Goldman was listed in critical condition.
Goldman appeared in court hours earlier. During that hearing, Goldman’s bond was revoked for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide counts due to additional arrests for three new misdemeanor theft charges.
In an effort to avoid going back to jail, the state said Goldman forged documents to show she was COVID-19 positive. The state subpoenaed Goldman’s health records that indicated she tested negative.
The defense argued against the claim and cited the charges were months old.
Goldman and her daughter, Addison Morgan, were indicted in April 2019 on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after a 2-month-old baby died in their custody. They were keeping the victim at an unlicensed day care.
An autopsy revealed the infant had an excessive amount of medication in its system. Their trials are slated for January 2021.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.