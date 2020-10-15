Escaped federal inmate recaptured in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers says that a federal inmate who escaped in Montgomery is back in custody.
U.S. marshals say D’Anthony Dillard escaped from Dismas Charities on Fleming Road on Sept. 12. He was previously sentenced for federal firearm offenses.
Dillard was seen in a vehicle at the Liberty gas station on South Court Street and West Patton Thursday afternoon. Authorities say he was arrested without incident.
No other details were released.
