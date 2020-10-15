Groups providing meals for students on west side of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three local groups are partnering to help provide meals for students on the west side of Montgomery.
The Ja’mel J. Brown Foundation has teamed up with the Crave Catering Company and Beauty and Beyond Partners to help the students.
Every Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m., parents can bring their children to pick up the bagged breakfast and lunch for the week on 1602 Westcott Street.
Ja’mel Brown, president of the Ja’mel J. Brown Foundation says he’s just trying to help out students in need the best way he can.
“I know a lot of kids on the west side is not fortunate to go home to a good breakfast or a good lunch, so sometimes, the only time they can have a good meal is at school,” said Brown.
Students will also get free masks and hand sanitizers.
