Montgomery man dies following Wednesday night shooting; no arrests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting at the Oaks apartment complex Wednesday night.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police identified the victim as Marlon Roberts, 49, of Montgomery.
Roberts was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.
Police say this will be the city’s 51st murder of 2020.
