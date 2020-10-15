Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts reopens galleries after COVID-19 closure

“The first is our very popular series of artful yoga. And we’ll be holding that on Saturday, October 17, from 9:30 to 10:30. For members, it’s free. For the general public, it’s $5. But we do request that you go to our website and register because we are limiting how many people come into our programs,” said Jankauskas. “For Saturday from 10-2 and Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30, we’re inviting people to come into the studio courtyard, which is our outdoor studio and make some works of art and then hang it with other pieces there. And it’ll be a collective grouping of artworks made by people in the community."