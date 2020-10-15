Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts reopens galleries after COVID-19 closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is reopening two of its galleries Thursday, six months after it closed the doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is phase two of the museum’s reopening plan.
“Phase one, we opened the sculpture garden in the middle of August,” explained the museum’s curator Jennifer Jankauskas. “We’re looking first and foremost at the safety of not only the employees of the museum, but of the public. So we wanted to make sure that we could have spaces where everybody feels comfortable, know that we’ve got safety protocols in place to to keep everybody safe as well.”
Those safety protocols include limiting the number of people inside the museum and requiring visitors to wear masks. The museum has also established new traffic patterns inside the building to ensure visitors can remain socially distant as they move through the art galleries, and staff will be cleaning and disinfecting the facility on a regular basis.
“We try to be where we want to be engaging our publics on so many different levels, you know, you can come in and you participate in the studio activity or do yoga or just be by yourself and enjoy the surroundings or interact with the art,” Jankauskas said.
The MMFA reopens its doors to the changing exhibition Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence, to its refreshed permanent collection galleries, and welcomes visitors to be a part of our first in-person programming outside in the Caddell Sculpture Garden. It’s also resuming two of its in-person, outdoor activities over the weekend.
“The first is our very popular series of artful yoga. And we’ll be holding that on Saturday, October 17, from 9:30 to 10:30. For members, it’s free. For the general public, it’s $5. But we do request that you go to our website and register because we are limiting how many people come into our programs,” said Jankauskas. “For Saturday from 10-2 and Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30, we’re inviting people to come into the studio courtyard, which is our outdoor studio and make some works of art and then hang it with other pieces there. And it’ll be a collective grouping of artworks made by people in the community."
Artful yoga will be limited to 25 people, who should bring a yoga mat and water. Register ahead of time here: https://mmfa.org/event/artful-yoga-pop-up/
