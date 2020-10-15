MPD: Robbery suspects arrested following vehicle pursuit, crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say an overnight robbery call ended with a vehicle pursuit and two suspects in custody.
Officers responded to a robbery call in the 5700 block of Atlanta Highway around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. A police spokeswoman said officers tried to pull over the suspects’ vehicle shortly after.
Capt. Saba Coleman said the vehicle would not stop, and a pursuit ensued. The suspects' vehicle crashed in the area of Norman Bridge Road and the East South Boulevard.
There were no injuries and the suspects were taken into custody.
Devin McLemore, 23, and Ontario King Jr., 22, wee charged with first-degree robbery and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
