New ALDI opens in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka residents now have a new place to grocery shop after Thursday’s grand opening of an ALDI supermarket on Highway 231.
The grocery chain said they are very excited about bringing their low prices to the Wetumpka community.
“We have a real estate team that does a lot of research and ultimately, they want to put a grocery store anywhere where people like to save money, and we know that the the folks in Wetumpka really value that. And that’s why we’re happy to be here,” said Todd Gonzales, director of operations at ALDI.
The store has a window of time set aside on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. for vulnerable shoppers.
Cart wipes and hand sanitizing stations will be available for both customers and employees.
