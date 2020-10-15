Nick Saban remains asymptomatic after positive COVID-19 test

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban continues to remain asytmptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19, the university announced Thursday.
Saban announced Wednesday that he tested positive. He is isolating at home.
Jeff Allen, associate athletic director for sports medicine at Alabama, said Saban was evaluated Thursday.
“Coach Saban was evaluated by our team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson today. Coach remains asymptomatic at this point and is doing fine. He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily,” said Allen.
Even though Saban is self-isolating, he said he and the team are getting ready to face the Georgia Bulldogs as normal. He said the team had a plan for if a coach tested positive.
Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while Saban works from home.
Saban said he’ll continue to hold team meetings through Zoom.
Saban said he and the team take precautions but traveling can expose them.
“I personally think I did a really good job of trying to manage my personal space,” said Saban Wednesday. “My message would be adhere to protocol of what people are asking us to do.”
“Assume everyone you might come in contact with might be infected,” said Saban.
Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne also tested positive for COVID-19.
The Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at home with kick at 7 p.m.
