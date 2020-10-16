County Road 12: Slapout Drive-in

SLAPOUT, Ala. (WSFA) - When the coronavirus pandemic hit, a lot of the things we liked to do closed down. One man from Slapout, Alabama, wanted to do something to give the community something to look forward to. That’s when he leaned on an old childhood memory.
“First night, 60 cars man," said Robert Harmon, creator of the Slapout Drive-in. “The first movie I ever saw at a drive-in was Flash Gordon. I loved it.”
When his business selling storage buildings and carports struggled, he decided to put all this space to good use.
“It’s the atmosphere, man. It’s just the atmosphere. When I was a kid rolling up there, I didn’t know how much it was to get in but just sitting in your car with your popcorn. I mean, you can burp if you want to, and they’ve got this big screen.”
They sell drinks and popcorn and have a bathroom, and there’s no ticket price to get in. He just takes donations.
“It’s just good family fun and entertainment, and you don’t worry about the COVID.”
This month he’s showing a lot of Halloween movies, but it’s usually the classics.
"A lot of some of the classics from the 80′s. Karate Kid, Back to the Future, Grease.”
The Slapout Drive-in has them coming from all over.
“I had one guy come all the way from Iowa to watch a movie here.”
The Slapout Drive-in airs movies Friday and Saturday. Check out their Facebook page to see what’s playing next.
