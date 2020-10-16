Court records reveal more about death of 2-year-old in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records in a Montgomery capital murder case revealed more information about how the 2-year-old victim died.
Cole Cherry suffered blunt force trauma at Motel 6 on Eastern Boulevard sometime between the night of Oct. 8 and the morning of Oct. 9, the court records indicate.
Police said Cherry was taken to a hospital on Oct. 9 after being assaulted and died from his injuries the next day.
A U.S. Marshals task force took a suspect into custody in the case Thursday.
Isadore Holiday Jr., 25, is charged with capital murder.
He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
