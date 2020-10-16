David Calloway Ross Jr., president of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - David Calloway Ross Jr., the longtime president of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, died Wednesday after a brief, non-COVID-19-related illness, the funeral home confirmed.
Ross, 72, was a lifelong Montgomery resident and U.S. Air Force veteran.
He graduated from the Tuskegee Institute and Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science and succeeded his father, David Calloway Ross Sr., as president of Ross-Clayton in 1978.
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home was established in 1918 and marked 100 years of service to the Montgomery community in 2018.
Ross is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann Ross, four children and one grandson.
A public visitation will be held Saturday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.
