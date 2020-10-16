Doctors caution about study dissecting relationship between blood type and COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New studies are examining the relationship between your blood type and your personal COVID risk. It shows that people with O blood type may have a lower risk of infection.
State health officials call these studies helpful information as we continue to work to understand COVID, but say more research is needed before we take this as a new health declaration.
The studies' initial findings reported that people with O blood type, which is one of the more common, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severe illness. One study in particular found that blood type A or AB had a longer stay in the intensive care unit compared to those with type O blood. The difference was between 4-5 days.
State Health officials say studies like this don’t give you a free pass to stop the COVID safety practices because we’re still trying to figure out COVID’s impact on the body.
“Fear persons may take this to mean ‘I have this blood type and I’m clear of getting this disease.’ Again, we just don’t have enough data to take this as a pass or a free ride if you will,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH.
Researchers also say if you don’t have type O blood there’s no need to begin panicking. Health officials don’t think at this point blood type supersedes other COVID risk factors.
