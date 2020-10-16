Suspect in death of child at daycare dies while in custody in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson confirmed that manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide suspect Tracy Goldman was pronounced dead Friday evening at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.
Goldman died from self-inflicted wounds. On Thursday, an Elmore County Jail staff member found Goldman injured in her cell. She was promptly transported by ambulance to receive medical care.
An autopsy will be conducted, and a third party is investigating what occurred inside the jail.
Goldman appeared in court hours before her suicide. During that hearing, Goldman’s bond was revoked for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide counts due to additional arrests for three new misdemeanor theft charges.
Prosecutors will meet with investigators and law enforcement on Monday to determine the next steps in this case.
Goldman and her daughter, Addison Morgan, were indicted in April 2019 on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after a 2-month-old baby died in their custody. They were keeping the victim at an unlicensed day care.
