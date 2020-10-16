Enterprise police officer arrested on child sex crime, pornography charges

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Enterprise police officer is behind bars on multiple child sex crime charges.
The Enterprise Police Department says a criminal complaint was filed against Tomas Arias on Oct. 5. The complaint alleged child sexual abuse and production of child pornography.
Arias was employed an an Enterprise police officer at the time, so the police department asked the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the allegations.
Arias was immediately relieved of duty with intent to terminate employment that same day.
Lt. Billy Haglund, spokesman for the Enterprise Police Department, said they are still in the due process of the termination, which will be finalized Monday.
On Friday, SBI agents arrested and charged Arias with 14 felony charges, including the following: parents or guardians permitting children to engage in production of obscene matter, production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age, sodomy 1st degree, and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Arias was taken to the Coffee County jail without bond.
