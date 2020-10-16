Montgomery homicide victims remembered through billboard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Montgomery man is bringing awareness to gun violence while honoring those who has lost their life in the city through a billboard.
The billboard, located on South Court Street, shows the pictures of the 51 victim. Above, it says “That’s Somebody’s Child."
“Something has got come from this and I’m praying that something comes out of this,” mother of the Glen ‘Doe B’ Thomas, Shirley Thomas said.
Organizer Courtney Bishop says the death of 13- year old Ceyeria Lee inspired him to create the billboard.
Lishona Smith brother Erick was the first homicide of 2020, she’s grateful her brother is being remember in the city.
“It means a lot to my family. It really does,” Smith said.
“It’s still unbelievable that my brother is gone, but I just pray we get justice for him. And, everybody family member who is up there, I hope y’all get justice for them too.”
Bishop also challenged 100 men in the city to stand up against gun violence in the city.
“If we stand up in our household and raise our children we probably won’t have this, let’s stop leaving this to the mothers to do this let’s step as men and let us do this,” Bishop said.
Bishop says there is a plan for more billboards, and a memorial wall is currently in the works.
