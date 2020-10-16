MPS says 7 teachers, 6 students report COVID-19 cases

“MPS is strongly adhering to the safety procedures established by the Alabama Department of Public Health. If your child has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or is being tested for COVID-19 or is still waiting for test results, please do not send your child to school. Contact the front office to notify the school of your child’s status. The school team will provide support to the student through remote learning until the student is medically cleared to return to school. Thanks for your support with keeping MPS healthy and safe.”