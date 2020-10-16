North-South All-Star football game moving to Mobile

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The AHSAA’s oldest all-star game will soon be calling Mobile home.
Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association Jamie Lee said the 62nd annual North-South All-Star Football Classic will be played at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
“We are thankful for the City (and County) of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their interest and support of one of our premiere events,” said Lee. “Several cities showed interest in the event but Mobile rose above them all in order to support our student-athletes and coaches. We look forward to partnering with them the next three years.”
The contract to hold the game there is a three-year agreement, according to ASHAA officials. The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic was held in Mobile from 1988 to 2010.
The game was played at Cramton Bowl from 1997-2004. It eventually returned to Montgomery in 2011, and the North-South game has been played there ever since.
The 61st game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kickoff for the 62nd game is set for Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
