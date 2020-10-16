Tallassee police look to identify vehicle used in theft of child’s gift

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee police are hoping the public will recognize a vehicle used to take an ATV that was meant to be a child’s birthday gift.
According to CrimeStoppers, the theft happened on Sept. 21 around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street Tallassee. Video surveillance shows two men exiting a Silver Chevy Silverado extended cab and walking the property. Later vehicle pulls behind the residence and loads an orange in color Honda Rancher ATV.
The vehicle can then be seen leaving from behind the residence and exiting the property with the ATV in the truck bed.
The two men are described as being in their mid to late 20s.
The ATV taken was meant to be a child’s birthday gift and had not yet been delivered, CrimeStoppers adds.
If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about this theft, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586.
