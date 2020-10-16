Today’s weather defines fall; more sun this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our second -- and stronger -- fall cold front of the week is moving through early this morning. This front isn’t doing much to our temperatures or dew points this morning, but you’ll notice its effects through the day.
You’ll see plenty of cloud cover through the morning and early afternoon hours in wake of the front. Those mostly cloudy to overcast skies -- combined with a breezy northerly wind -- will prevent much of a warm-up.
We may only warm a degree or two from early this morning to lunchtime. By the middle of the afternoon the sunshine will give us a quick boost into the upper 60s to lower 70s by 4-5 p.m. We’d recommend keeping long sleeves with you all day.
Temps will then fall quickly this evening, making for a cool forecast for any high school football games. Game time temps will likely start in the low to mid 60s before falling into the low to mid 50s by the final whistle. The cool Friday evening weather will also make a perfect night for fall activities like for a bonfire, Halloween movie marathon or pumpkin carving!
By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40s for many under clear skies. If you have early morning Saturday plans, you’ll need a jacket for sure!
Sunshine will dominate the weekend with fall-like temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. It doesn’t get much better this time of year in Alabama! Again, can you say fall activities alert?!
The cool weather doesn’t last forever. 80-degree temperatures return beginning Monday.
Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds each day next week with a slight uptick in humidity in the cards. We certainly aren’t talking anything overly sticky by any means. Rain chances still look very low throughout next week.
