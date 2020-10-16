2 women charged with September Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women face charges for a robbery and theft that happened in Montgomery during September.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Gabrielle Blevins, 25, and Davida Hall, 22, are charged with first-degree theft of Property and first-degree robbery.
The incident took place on Sept. 16 in the area of Eastdale Mall. Court records say Blevins took merchandise from the J.C. Penny. While the two were trying to leave the scene, Hall used her vehicle to strike the asset manager’s vehicle.
Blevins and Hall were identified as the suspects and were taken into custody on Oct. 15th and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
