Alabama Conference of Black Mayors holds voter rally on capitol steps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Conference of Black Mayors held a “get out and vote” rally on the steps of the state capitol Saturday.
Speakers encouraged those in the community to register to vote, and vote early.
The Alabama Conference of Black Mayors Executive Director Vickie Moore said their organization has traveled throughout the state spreading their message and encouraging people to hit the polls.
“That is our fundamental right is to vote, and so, we’re encouraging everyone to just go to the polls and vote,” Moore said. “John Lewis challenged us to change things and be those change makers that we are, and that is what we are doing here today.”
The group was joined by other speakers and Black Lives Matter organizations.
The deadline to register to vote in Alabama is Oct. 19. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot for registered voters is Thursday, October 29th.
General Election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.
