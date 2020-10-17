No. 15 Auburn falls to South Carolina 30-22

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - No. 15 Auburn Tigers fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks 30-22 Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
This is the Gamecocks' first win against the Tigers since 1933.
Even though the Tigers would finish with 481 total yards of offense, South Carolina’s defense put the pressure on Bo Nix. The Gamecocks intercepted the sophomore quarterback three times and also sacked Nix three times.
The Tigers were the first to put points on the board, when kicker Anders Carlson made a 35 yard field goal.
With less than 5 minutes in the first quarter, Nix found wide receiver Eli Stove for an 11 yard touchdown.
The Tigers were heading into the second quarter with a 9-0 lead against the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks would get points on the board when running back Kevin Harris would make his way to the end zone for a three yard touchdown.
However, the Tigers would strike back. Running back Tank Bigsby would find the end zone for a two yard touchdown.
But, the Gamecocks answered back when quarterback Collin Hill ran for a one yard touchdown.
The Tigers were still on top 16-14 going into halftime.
In the second half, Carlson would extend Auburn’s lead with a 38-yard field goal.
But the lead wouldn’t last for long.
Hill would find wide receiver Shi Smith for a 10 yard touchdown for the Gamecocks.
With a little over five minutes left in the third quarter, Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe would intercept Hills pass for a one yard return. But, the ball was soon turned over to the Gamecocks
Harris would find the endzone a second time for an 8 yard touchdown.
The Gamecocks would take a 27-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The teams would exchange field goals in the fourth quarter, and that was all the scoring left in the game.
The Gamecocks would come out on top 30-22.
Nix finished the day with 272 yards passing and 1 touchdowns, but he also tossed the three interceptions. Bigsby led the Tigers with 111 yards rushing and one score.
The Tigers are now 2-2 this season. They will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to face the Ole Miss Rebels next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.