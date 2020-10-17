Overnight apartment fire in Prattville leaves several residents displaced

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An apartment fire in Prattville early Saturday morning has left several residents displaced.
Prattville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Whaley said the call for the fire came in at 2:11 a.m. The fire happened at The Woods Apartments on Sixth Street.
When units arrived, there was fire showing from the roof, according to Whaley. Police and fire units helped evacuate residents still in the building.
Whaley said crews had the fire under control in 55 minutes. Most of the apartment units were damaged in the fire and none were left habitable.
EMA was called to coordinate with the American Red Cross to help displaced residents.
Fire Chief Terry Brown said city buses were able to take the residents affected to the Camellia Baptist Church for shelter.
“This was a team effort, and we appreciate all the support,” said Brown.
Whaley said no civilians or fire personnel were injured in the blaze.
