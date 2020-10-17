Troy gets out with 31-29 win over Eastern Kentucky

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans were able to escape with a 31-29 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans finish the game with 507 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Gunner Watson would come out of the game with 333 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, but the Colonels intercepted him two times.
The Trojans would strike first when Watson hitting tight end AJ Lewis for a 16 yard touchdown.
The Colonels would answer back. Quarterback Parker McKinney found wide receiver Keyion Dixon for a 90 yard touchdown.
The Trojans and Colonels were tied 7-7 with a little over six minutes left in the first quarter.
With a little over three minutes left in the first quarter, the Trojans would get their second touchdown. Watson would locate wide receiver Khalil McClain for a nine yard touchdown.
The Trojans were walking into the second quarter with the lead 14-7.
The Colonels would get more points on the board when kicker Alexander Woznick made a 19 yard field goal.
The Trojans were still in the lead 14-10.
However, the Colonels would take the lead when running back Alonzo Booth ran a 12 yards touchdown.
The Trojans would strike back. With a little over two minutes left in the first half, running back Kimani Vidal would find the endzone for a one yard touchdown.
Troy had a 21-17 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Watson would find wide receiver Reggie Todd for a 22 yard touchdown. Watson’s third touchdown pass of the game.
The Trojans were in the lead 28-17
In the start of the fourth quarter, Woznick would get the Colonels more points on the board with a 22-yard field goal.
With less than 6 minutes left in the game, the Colonels would get another field goal when Woznick made a 25 yard field goal. This would be Woznick’s third field goal of the day.
The Trojans still had the lead 28-23, but that would change.
With 21 seconds left in the lead, McKinney found Dixon for a four yard touchdown. The Colonels' 29-28 lead against the Trojans wouldn’t last long.
As time expired, Evan Legassey made a 47 yard field goal, saving the Trojans.
The Trojans would come out on top 31-29.
The Trojans are now 3-1 this season. They will face Georgia State at home next Saturday with kickoff at 3 p.m.
