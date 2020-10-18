Block party held for last minute push for voter registration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The “We Got the Power” tour made a stop at the “get out to vote” block party Saturday.
The bus was created by the Black Votes Matters organization, encouraging people that their vote matters.
Doris Crenshaw worked alongside Rosa Parks when she was 12-years-old and continues to mentor young people and encourage them on the importance of voting.
“I’m happy to see everyone from Generation Z on to me,” Crenshaw said.
“I’m excited because you all are registering today, and you have all the young people registering. And I’m excited to see the crowd out here in Montgomery for this great occasion.”
Montgomery native Destiny Toles was one of the young people who registered to vote at Saturdays event.
She says it is important because everybody’s vote counts.
“We can make a big difference in who gets elected,” Albright said. “I encourage all the young people to come out and vote we can really make a good impact on the world.”
“People are excited you see the excitement out here today so we want everyone to keep that excitement and get five people five friends one to vote and two that we got power,” Co-founder of Black Votes Matter Cliff Albright said.
The deadline to register to vote in Alabama is Oct. 19.
