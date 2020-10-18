Montgomery residents outraged after community street becomes dumping site

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Residents in the Highland Gardens neighborhood in Montgomery are fed up with the trash being dumped in their neighborhood. It’s an issue that has been going on for 20 years, the city said.
“It’s a huge problem and it’s an eye sore,” said Highland Gardens resident Erin Johnson. “No one should have to drive through this every single day. This is ridiculous.”
Kansas Street, a road that connects Charlestown to Highland Gardens, has been an illegal place to dump trash for years. “No Dumping” signs can still be found all along the street. However, within the past couple of months, residents said the city has made it a legal dumping site. A sign that reads “Bulk Item Drop Off” was placed along the street a couple of months ago by the city.
“We had no idea this site was even being placed here,” said resident Michelle Easterling. “I had just happened upon the signs to see that they had made this a dump site”
Residents said when trash was spotted there, prior to the city making it a legal dumping site, a call to 311 would resolve the issue.
But now, they said their complaints are going unanswered.
“I called, emailed, Mr. Brantley Lyons who is the District 2 councilmen, and I have not heard one call back. He has never returned my call,” Easterling said. “From my understanding, he used to return the call until we found out this sign was out here, and we were trying to do something about this sign being placed here.”
According to the city, illegally dumping trash along this street has been a problem for 20 years. The city said the sign was put there to help consolidate the trash. The city also said the property backs up to the Sanitation Department and was meant to be an easy way to collect the waste.
The city provided WSFA with the following statement on the issue: “This is a longtime issue that goes back many years. Mayor Steven Reed and his administration have prioritized resolving the situation and will do so as quickly as possible.”
After having dealt with this issue for several months now, residents said they are ready for the problem to be fixed for good.
“All I want them to do is to get rid of this junk and solve the problem,” said Resident Valorie Hall who lives on Kansas Street.
“We don’t want a band aid placed over this,” Johnson said. “We actually want these signs removed and this trash gone.”
WSFA reached out to District 2 Councilmen Lyons and has not heard back at this time.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.