Police: Man shot and killed Friday while committing robbery in Montgomery
By WSFA Staff | October 18, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 10:18 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man who they say was shot while committing a robbery early Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 3:47 a.m. in the 5900 block of Monticello Drive.

When police arrived, they found Timothy Rollins, 38, of Montgomery, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police says Rollins was committing a robbery when he was shot.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Police say no arrests have been made.

