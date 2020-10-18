Slow warm-up under way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A nice day is in store for us! Under abundant sunshine, highs will warm up to near 80 degree. This is a bit warmer than yesterday, but it will get warmer from here...
Temperatures will warm a few degrees each day into the middle of the workweek. By Wednesday, many will feel highs in the mid 80s.
However, a cold front will likely arrive by the end of the week, cooling us down into the 70s again.
How about rain chances?
They stay low through most of the week. However, we may get enough moisture for a few isolated showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday!
