2 charged after shooting leaves man in serious condition

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people face charges, and a man is in serious condition after a shooting in Prattville Sunday.
Prattville police say Even M Serritelli, 23 of Tallassee, and Hayden P. Nix, 24 of Montgomery, are charged with attempted murder.
According to police, officers were called to the Brentwood Landing Apartments on Covered Bridge Parkway after reporting that someone had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man shot in the upper body area. The victim was taken to Baptist South Hospital.
Officers were able to stop the suspect vehicle from leaving the area. During the stop, Seritelli and Nix, who were inside the vehicle, were found to have been involved in the shooting. Both were arrested and taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail.
