Doctors warn holiday celebrations should be different during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/NBC) - Halloween decorations are in the yards, and Christmas decorations are in the stores. That means many are already planning celebrations for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Doctors say those celebrations should look a little different this year if they need to happen at all.
“Before inviting family over, take a look at the infection rate in your area. If there’s a high level of community spread, you might want to rethink hosting that celebration,” said Dr. John Torres, NBC News Senior Medical Correspondent. “And then take a look at where people are coming from to see if it’s a hot spot area and make sure they themselves have been safe for the past two weeks.”
If you are still considering hosting a get-together, there are some things you can do to minimize your risk.
“Make sure the event is outdoors. If you can’t do that, open a window so you get that outside air," Dr. Torres said. "And limit the time you are around others. You can celebrate, but try to keep it quick because the less time the better.”
There is a growing concern over Halloween. Some states are asking families to stay home, some cities are out-right banning trick or treating. None of those cities are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.
