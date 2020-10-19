26 families displaced after apartment fire in Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An apartment fire at The Woods Apartments in Prattville early Saturday morning has left 26 families without a home.
Prattville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Whaley said the call for the fire came in at 2:11 a.m. Whaley said crews had the fire under control in 55 minutes. Most of the apartment units were damaged, and none were left habitable.
Whaley said no civilians or fire personnel were injured in the blaze.
Families returned to their apartments Sunday to salvage what was left of their belongings.
“I woke up and walked down the hallway, and there was just smoke everywhere,” said 3-year resident Bryan Starns. “I got a washer and a dryer and a couch and TV out of it and my dog and my fiancé, and that’s about it.”
A couple of doors down, resident Daron Senn, was also rummaging through his possessions. Senn said he didn’t even get to spend a single night in his new apartment before it went up in flames.
“You can replace anything, but you cannot replace a life, and I’m just thankful that I and my daughter are okay,” Senn said. “I can re-build everything. I am just glad everyone’s alright.”
Prattville Fire Department Battalion Chief Josh Bingham said the fire spread quickly throughout the complex, but first responders could get to the scene in time and get the families to safety.
“We had a very good process early on,” Bingham said. “We worked very closely with the Prattville Police Department. They had officers on the scene early on and were able to make entry to several apartments. Our first arriving crews arrived on the scene and made entry to several apartments and actually had to get people out of their beds and bring them outside.”
The Red Cross has provided temporary shelter for those without a place to go. Other residents said they plan to stay with family until they get back on their feet.
“Just go back to work and save money and find another place to go,” Starns said.
“Just trying to take it a day at a time, go back to work Monday, and start over,” Senn said. “Luckily, everybody’s okay.”
Monetary donations made to the Red Cross can help provide victims with food, shelter, and other supplies. In addition to meeting their immediate needs, the Red Cross can also connect victims with counseling and health services.
To help, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RedCross.
Open Door Baptist Church will also have a donation drop off point on Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The address is 1128 Oates Road, Prattville.
