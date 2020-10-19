Halley’s Comet to bring October’s best meteor shower this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Does viewing pieces of the famous Halley’s Comet interest you? What if we told you those pieces will be zipping across the night sky as shooting stars?
If so, you’ll want to pencil in some time to head outside early Wednesday morning to view the Orionid meteor shower. It’s certainly not on the same level as the Geminids in December or Perseids in August, but it can put on a pretty good show every October.
And 2020′s version of the Orionids is going to be particularly great.
The shower runs annually during the month of October, with this year’s window of visibility extending from the 16th to the 26th. That puts its peak on Wednesday, the 21st.
That peak won’t occur Wednesday night, though; it will happen early Wednesday morning before the sun begins to rise. The best time to venture out will be during the 1-6:30 a.m. window. That’s when you’ll get the most bang for your buck in terms of the number of shooting stars you see.
It’s different every year, and no location is like another, but you’ll generally see a solid 15-30 shooting stars zoom across the southern sky each hour. That puts the Orionids in the “slightly above average” category.
With the small crescent moon setting in the opposite side of the sky before the best viewing time begins, this year’s version of the Orionids is set to be a great show. Not only that, but Mother Nature will cooperate here in Alabama. Skies will be entirely to mostly clear all night long!
So here’s what you need to do:
- Find a place away from city lights
- Make sure there’s a nice and open view when looking south
- Give your eyes 20-30 minutes to adjust to complete darkness (avoid looking at your phone!)
- Look about halfway up in the night sky while facing south
- Plan for at least a solid hour of viewing
If you want to find the radiant point of the Orionids, the American Meteor Society says to look just east of the faint club of Orion in the constellation. You can also try to find the bright orange star known as Betelgeuse and look about 10 degrees to the northeast (10 degrees is equal to one’s fist with your arm held straight out).
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.