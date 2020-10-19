Macon East going virtual for some grade levels due to COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After several teachers, their spouses, and parents tested positive for COVID-19, Macon East Academy has decided to move to virtual school.
According to a letter on the school’s Facebook page, students in seventh through twelfth grade will do virtual school Oct. 19-23. The school says the decision was made out of precaution and to help prevent spread throughout the school.
The school says it has not been made aware of any students testing positive at this time.
Students in k3-sixth grade will continue classroom instruction at the school. However, if additional cases are identified in elementary grades, those classes will also move to virtual instruction.
All athletic events will continue as planned, the school added.
