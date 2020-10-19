Millbrook churches hold joint outdoor service

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Village Green Park turned into a sanctuary on Sunday afternoon when Lake Elam Missionary Baptist and Millbrook Presbyterian Church came together for worship in the park.
“We thought about the great opportunity this would be to have people to understand that people can come together and have a taste of heaven of how it would look,” Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Gary Jackson said.
This was the first time both churches have come together.
Members Joe Brown and Phillip Harris say the service provides an example of unity to the community and understanding of one another as well.
“There is hope in Jesus, and through everything we are all sinners, we got racial sin, we got criminal sin all kinds of sin what we need is not pressing sinners, but we need to redeem sinners,” Harris said.
“This is the way I think we can do it by spreading the gospel of Christ that Jesus can change your heart, and Jesus can redeem you.”
“What it says to the community is that there are those people who care, and they are concerned about what is going on, and we can come together and pray about this pandemic together,” Brown said.
Both churches say that even though this is the first time they came together, they hope it won’t be the last.
