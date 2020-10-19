Sheriff warns others after woman allegedly caught throwing contraband over jail fence

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing charges after authorities say she was caught throwing an object over the fence of the Covington County Jail.
According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, Courtney Lynn Inman is charged with promoting prison contraband, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.
The charges are related to an incident that began around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff says a reserve deputy noticed a woman step out of a vehicle’s passenger side and throw an object over the jail fence.
Sgt. Nick Ireland was notified and stopped the vehicle outside Jack’s restaurant. The woman, later identified as Inman, jumped out of the car and ran, Turnman said.
She was later taken into custody near the bowling alley.
Deputies then located the contraband and charged Inman.
The sheriff issued a warning to others who attempt Inman’s actions: “Don’t try this.”
The jail has an updated camera system, and the sheriff says his office is dedicated to stopping the influx of contraband.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.