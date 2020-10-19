2 sought in Prattville cellphone store theft

Prattville police say these two stole phones and/or accessories from a cellphone store on Oct. 11, 2020. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | October 19, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 3:52 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is trying to identify two people in connection to a felony theft from a retail store.

Prattville police say the suspects left in this vehicle.
Police say two men stole an unspecified number smartphones and/or accessories from a cellphone store on Oct. 11.

They left in a white, four-door vehicle.

If you can identify either of these men or know their whereabouts, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You may also use the CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP or download their P3-tips app.

