2 sought in Prattville cellphone store theft

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is trying to identify two people in connection to a felony theft from a retail store.
Police say two men stole an unspecified number smartphones and/or accessories from a cellphone store on Oct. 11.
They left in a white, four-door vehicle.
If you can identify either of these men or know their whereabouts, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You may also use the CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP or download their P3-tips app.
