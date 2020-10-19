6th person arrested after 4-wheeler stolen from injured driver

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There were developments over the weekend in the four-wheeler situation that happened last week in Crenshaw County.
The sixth and final suspect turned herself in Sunday to Sheriff Terry Mears.
Mears says Alicia Reeves faces a first-degree theft of property charge.
Investigators say Reeves and five others came upon a four-wheeler driver who had just crashed and was lying incapacitated in a ditch. The suspects allegedly stole the injured man’s ATV and wallet.
The other suspects are Cierra McCollugh, Donald Phillips, Henry Holland, Tristan Davis and Misty Qualls.
The victim remains hospitalized, and he could face a lifetime of paralysis.
