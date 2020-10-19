Two Phenix City teens injured in shooting on Shelton Mill Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Phenix City teens were injured in a shooting on Shelton Mill Road in Auburn Saturday, Oct. 18.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1:22 a.m. Auburn police responded to a call in regards to a shooting that was determined to have happened in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Rd.
As a result of a call regarding a person suffering from a possible gunshot wound, officers made contact with two vehicles in the parking lot of a convenience store located in the 2000 block of East University Drive. Two individuals were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two male victims, ages 19 and 16, were transported to East Alabama Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center, respectively, for treatment. Both males were treated and released from the hospitals.
Further investigation determined the incident was related to a previous altercation with a known acquaintance, who is now a person of interest in this investigation.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting please contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.