Unseasonably warm 80s going nowhere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sunshine and warming trend we had over the weekend are going nowhere heading into the new workweek. There are some changes in the forecast by the end of the week, but until then it’s all quiet and unseasonably warm.
Under a mostly sunny sky, highs will head for 82 this afternoon. The cooler locations may just get to 80, but everyone will be above normal for mid-October. It will be slightly more humid by this afternoon, but nothing oppressive.
Tuesday will bring more of the same. After starting in the lower 60s, ample sunshine will warm us right back up into the lower 80s. Again, the humidity will creep up a little more, but it won’t be anything intolerable.
Yet another dry and mostly sunny day is looking likely on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the mid-80s in Montgomery, likely leading to the warmest day of the next week.
The humidity does become more noticeable as dew points push into the upper 60s. This will provide more of a muggy feel to the air unfortunately.
Things start to change by Thursday afternoon as we see a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. While rain chances remain pretty low around 20%, there will certainly be more clouds that develop during the day. This should keep highs in the lower 80s in most locations. It will be muggy again.
Thursday night through Saturday will bring our first legitimate shot at showers and storms for the first time in well over a week.
It doesn’t look like a washout, but there will be scattered showers and storms across the region during this period. That will especially be true for the day on Friday.
Even with the chances for showers and storms, it will continue to be warmer than normal in the upper 70s and lower 80s with elevated humidity levels continuing through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.