Woman sought for using counterfeit money in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking to identify a woman who used counterfeit bills at multiple retail stores.
According to CrimeStoppers, the woman was captured on camera inside a retail store at The Cotton Exchange. During the video, the woman makes a purchase using a fake $100 bill.
The woman was described as wearing a floral scrub top and dark gray scrub pants.
If you can identify this woman or know where she can be found, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
