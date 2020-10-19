Woman sought for using counterfeit money in Prattville

By WSFA Staff | October 19, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 1:47 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking to identify a woman who used counterfeit bills at multiple retail stores.

According to CrimeStoppers, the woman was captured on camera inside a retail store at The Cotton Exchange. During the video, the woman makes a purchase using a fake $100 bill.

The woman was described as wearing a floral scrub top and dark gray scrub pants.

If you can identify this woman or know where she can be found, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

