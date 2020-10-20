Authorities identify woman killed by dogs in Walker County

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was attacked by several dogs.
The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Ruthie Mae Brown, of Jasper.
The attack happened Monday around 2 p.m. on Jagger Road.
Deputies posted on Facebook the woman was the victim of an attack from several dogs. Some of the dogs have been captured.
“Still a lot of moving parts at this point, the investigation continues. The DA’s office will determine charges after the body returns from forensics," said T.J. Armstrong with the Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about previous dog attacks in this exact area, please contact (205) 302-6464
